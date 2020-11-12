Cadila Healthcare shares up 4% on completion of phase-II trial of COVID vaccine

Cadila Healthcare share price added more than 4 percent intraday on November 12 after THE company completed the phase-II trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha2b, its vaccine to combat COVID-19.

Zydus Cadila has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’, company said in a release.

The study so far has indicated that Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b could have a beneficial impact on the patient suffering from moderate COVID 19 disease by reducing their viral load, helping in better disease management such as reduced duration of oxygen support.

Moreover, a single-dose-therapy will improve compliance and also make it highly affordable for patients.

Based upon the results from its Phase 2 study, Zydus Cadila now plans to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial in India.

The company is also conducting a similar Phase 2 trial in Mexico and also working with the USFDA to open an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in order to initiate appropriate clinical trials in the US.

“We continue to look at possible treatment options that are safe and efficacious in the treatment and management of COVID 19. Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b has shown the potential to reduce virus titres when given earlier in the disease and we will like to explore this biological option further," said Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare.

At 11:31 hrs, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 428.40, up Rs 11.95, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.