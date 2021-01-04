Cadila Healthcare shares rise 3% on DCGI nod to Phase III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

live bse live

Cadila Healthcare share price rose over 3 percent in the early trade on January 4 after the company received Drug Controller General of India's approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

The go-ahead came on January 3 when DCGI also granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

It will start the final trials for plasmid DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D after getting the permission of the country's drug regulators, the company said. The trial will involve around 30,000 volunteers. ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials.

The Phase II study of ZyCoV-D was conducted in more than 1,000 healthy adult volunteers as part of the adaptive Phase I/II dose escalation, multi-centric, randomised, double-blind placebo-controlled study.

“We are reaching a critical milestone in our vaccine development programme and towards our goal of helping people fight the pandemic with an indigenously discovered, safe and efficacious vaccine. The launch of the Phase 3 trial will determine the efficacy of our vaccine in preventing COVID-19 which continues to pose a major threat, the world over,” said Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman of the Zydus Group.

The vaccine was found to be safe and elicit a strong immunogenic response. The trial has reviewed by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) and reports were submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regularly for the update on safety outcome.

At 0923 hours, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 487.95, up Rs 9.55, or 2.00 percent on the BSE. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 499 and 52-week low Rs 212.70 on December 28, 2020 and March 13, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 2.21 percent below its 52-week high and 129.41 percent above its 52-week low.