App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare shares rise 2% on USFDA nod to market diabetes drug

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Empagliflozin Tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg (US RLD: Jardiance Tablets), the company said in a filing to the exchanges

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Cadila Healthcare was up over 2 percent intraday on April 13 after the company received a tentative nod from the USFDA to market generic Empagliflozin tablets, used for the improvement of blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes in the US market.

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Empagliflozin Tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg (US RLD: Jardiance Tablets), the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The medication is used together with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is also used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adult patients with Type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company said.

Close

The share price surged over 40 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 359.40, up Rs 8.70, or 2.48 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 365.95 and an intraday low of Rs 352.

related news

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.23 times and was trading with volumes of 545,439 shares, compared to its five day average of 664,231 shares, a decrease of -17.88 percent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

most popular

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.