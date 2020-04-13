Cadila Healthcare shares rise 2% on USFDA nod to market diabetes drug

Share price of Cadila Healthcare was up over 2 percent intraday on April 13 after the company received a tentative nod from the USFDA to market generic Empagliflozin tablets, used for the improvement of blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes in the US market.

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Empagliflozin Tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg (US RLD: Jardiance Tablets), the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The medication is used together with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is also used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adult patients with Type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company said.

The share price surged over 40 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 359.40, up Rs 8.70, or 2.48 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 365.95 and an intraday low of Rs 352.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.23 times and was trading with volumes of 545,439 shares, compared to its five day average of 664,231 shares, a decrease of -17.88 percent.