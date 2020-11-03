172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|cadila-healthcare-shares-hit-52-week-high-as-q2-profit-jumps-4-fold-6058441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare shares hit 52-week high as Q2 profit jumps 4-fold

CLSA has maintained buy call on the stock and has raised target to Rs 540 from Rs 525 per share

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare share price jumped over 7 percent intraday on November 3 after the company's Q2 net profit jumped over four-fold to Rs 473.4 crore.

The drug firm on November 3 reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 473.4 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 107.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,820 crore for the quarter under consideration.

Close

Capture

related news

The company has significantly reduced its net debt by Rs 2,709 crore in the first six months of FY21, which is 40 percent reduction from net debt reported in March 2020.

The net debt as on September 30, 2020 stood at Rs 4,031 crore against Rs 6,740 crore as on March 31, 2020, the filing said.

The stock was trading at Rs 439.60, up Rs 29.45, or 7.18 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 451.15. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 451.15 and an intraday low of Rs 418.55.

Global research firm, CLSA has maintained buy call on the stock and has raised target to Rs 540 from Rs 525 per share. It is of the view that R&D initiatives is expected to drive long-term growth adding that strong US business and improving profitability in India should drive margin, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The research firm has increased FY21-23 EPS estimates by 3-8 percent.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum - price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with the company showing strong cash generating ability from core business - improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.