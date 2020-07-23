Cadila Healthcare shares gain after Zydus gets USFDA nod for cancer drug trials

Cadila Healthcare share price gained a percent intraday on July 23 after Zydus received the US drug regulator's nod to initiate clinical trials for Desidustat in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.

The stock, which has gained more than 37 percent in the last six months, was trading at Rs 369.45, up Rs 2.85, or 0.78 percent at 1355 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 371.80 and an intraday low of Rs 365.45.

Zydus said the US Food and Drug Administration had allowed it to begin clinical trials for Desidustat in chemotherapy-induced anaemia (CIA). Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy develop anaemia. CIA results in fatigue, impaired quality of life, discontinuation of chemotherapy and also exposes cancer patients to red-blood cell transfusions, the company said in an exchange filing.

Desidustat is expected to increase the red blood cell count and restore the erythropoietin levels to the normal levels. Estimates suggest approximately 1.3 million cancer patients undergo chemotherapy every year in the United States and 30 to 90 percent of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy develop anaemia.

Zydus has also initiated a Phase II(b) trial of Desidustat in Mexico for the management of patients with COVID-19, it added.

“Chemotherapy-induced anaemia, or CIA, is a serious unmet medical need and there is a need for novel therapies to address this condition. Desidustat has been specifically designed to improve haemoglobin, reduce hepcidin and thereby treat anemia. We are committed to developing Desidustat and support cancer patients battling CIA ,” Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj R Patel said.

Cadila Healthcare share price edged higher after Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus.