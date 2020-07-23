App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare shares gain after Zydus gets USFDA nod for cancer drug trials

The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trials of Desidustat in Mexico for COVID-19 patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Credit: Shutterstock)
Representative Image (Credit: Shutterstock)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare share price gained a percent intraday on July 23 after Zydus received the US drug regulator's nod to initiate clinical trials for Desidustat in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.

The stock, which has gained more than 37 percent in the last six months, was trading at Rs 369.45, up Rs 2.85, or 0.78 percent at 1355 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 371.80 and an intraday low of Rs 365.45.

Zydus said the US Food and Drug Administration had allowed it to begin clinical trials for Desidustat in chemotherapy-induced anaemia (CIA). Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy develop anaemia. CIA results in fatigue, impaired quality of life, discontinuation of chemotherapy and also exposes cancer patients to red-blood cell transfusions, the company said in an exchange filing.

Close

Desidustat is expected to increase the red blood cell count and restore the erythropoietin levels to the normal levels. Estimates suggest approximately 1.3 million cancer patients undergo chemotherapy every year in the United States and 30 to 90 percent of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy develop anaemia.

related news

Zydus has also initiated a Phase II(b) trial of Desidustat in Mexico for the management of patients with COVID-19, it added.

“Chemotherapy-induced anaemia, or CIA, is a serious unmet medical need and there is a need for novel therapies to address this condition. Desidustat has been specifically designed to improve haemoglobin, reduce hepcidin and thereby treat anemia. We are committed to developing Desidustat and support cancer patients battling CIA ,” Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj R Patel said.

Cadila Healthcare share price edged higher after Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.