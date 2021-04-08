Cadila Healthcare share price up on USFDA approvals for cancer, BP drugs

live bse live

Cadila Healthcare share price gained in the early trade on April 8 after the pharma company received the US drug regulator's approval for Ibrutinib capsules that are used in cancer treatment.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Ibrutinib capsules, 70 mg and 140 mg, the company said in a release to the exchange.

Ibrutinib belongs to a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors and is used to treat certain cancers such as mantle cell lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, it added.

Zydus Cadila also received final approval from the USFDA to market macitentan tablets, 10 mg, the company said.

Macitentan is used to manage the symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension and it is in a class of medications called endothelin receptor antagonists.

It works by stopping the action of endothelin, a natural substance that causes blood vessels to narrow and prevents normal blood flow in people who have pulmonary arterial hypertension, the company added.

At 0939 hours, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 463.05, up Rs 1.80, or 0.39 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 509.35 on January 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 290.10 on April 7, 2020. It is trading 9.09 percent below its 52-week high and 59.62 percent above its 52-week low.