Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare share price surges 15% on USFDA approval

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cadila Healthcare share price added 15 percent intraday on April 7 after the company received final approval from the USFDA to market Perphenazine Tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Perphenazine Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg, as per the company release.

This medication is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of severe nausea and vomiting in adults.

Close

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi.

The group now has 284 approvals and has so far filed over 386 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 11:46 hrs, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 311.80, up Rs 36.75, or 13.36 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 12:04 pm

