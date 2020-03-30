App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare share price rises over 2% on USFDA approval to Zydus for Parkinson's drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
 
 
Cadila Healthcare share price rose over 2 percent intraday on March 30 after Zydus Cadila received tentative USFDA approval to market Carbidopa and Levodopa Extended-Release Capsules used for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Carbidopa and Levodopa Extended-Release Capsules in the strengths of 23.75 mg/95 mg, 36.25 mg/145 mg, 48.75 mg/195 mg, and 61.25 mg/245 mg, as per release.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad

Close

This combination medication is indicated for use in the treatment of Parkinsons or Parkinson-like symptoms (such as shakiness, stiffness, and difficulty moving).

The group now has 282 approvals and has so far filed over 386 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 11:00 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 254.00, up Rs 1.20, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

