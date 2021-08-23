MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Cadila Healthcare share price rises 7% after DCGI approves ZyCoV-D COVID vaccine

ZyCoV-D is the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare share price rose over 7 percent in early trade on August 23 after the company received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19. The company said it is planning to to launch the vaccine in September.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine that will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then the 56th day.

With this approval, India now has its first COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population.

ZyCoV-D, is a needle-free vaccine administered using The PharmaJet, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

“This is a historic milestone with ZyCoV-D, a product of Indian innovation becoming the world’s first DNA vaccine being offered for human use and supporting the world’s largest immunization drive," said Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, Cadila Healthcare.

Close

Catch all the market action on our live blog

In another development Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (a 100% subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare), has signed a license and supply agreement with CHEMI SpA of Italy, a subsidiary of Italfarmaco Group, to launch the generic equivalent of Sanofi Aventis’s branded product Lovenox (Enoxaparin Sodium Injection) in seven dosage strengths in the United States (US), company said in the release.

Under the agreement, CHEMI will manufacture and supply the Enoxaparin Sodium Injection which Zydus will commercialize in the US.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company:

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Rs 664

The ZyCoV-D is the sixth COVID vaccine to be approved in India and it is the first vaccine to get approved on a DNA platform.

This should be a meaningful opportunity for the company as adoption picks up in the ensuing months, said Morgan Stanley.

CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to buy | Target: Rs 650

CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy rating as its recent stock price correction offers an attractive entry point.

The multiple long-term drivers should help it post double-digit core growth in FY23, it added.

Citi | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 490

Research house estimate the first full-year revenue/PAT of USD 420 m/150 m from ZyCoV-D, as its NPV at Rs 30 per share is included in the target price.

At 09:17 hrs, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 563.15, up Rs 27.95, or 5.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 673.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 358.10 on 12 May, 2021 and 11 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.41 percent below its 52-week high and 57.26 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 23, 2021 09:32 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.