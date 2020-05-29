Cadila Healthcare share price rises 3% on EIR from USFDA

Cadila Healthcare share price rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on May 29 after company had received EIR from USFDA.

The company’s formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India has received an establishment inspection report (EIR), stated that the classification of the facility is ‘No Action Indicated (NAI)’.

The USFDA conducted an inspection at the facility from 2 to 9 March, 2020.

The audit had ended with nil observations and FDA has concluded that this inspection is 'closed' under 21 CFR 20.64(d)(3).

At 09:24 hrs, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 347.90, up Rs 9.85, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.



