App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare share price rises 3% on EIR from USFDA

The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility from 2 to 9 March, 2020.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare share price rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on May 29 after company had received EIR from USFDA.

The company’s formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India has received an establishment inspection report (EIR), stated that the classification of the facility is ‘No Action Indicated (NAI)’.

The USFDA conducted an inspection at the facility from 2 to 9 March, 2020.

Close

The audit had ended with nil observations and FDA has concluded that this inspection is 'closed' under 21 CFR 20.64(d)(3).

related news

At 09:24 hrs, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 347.90, up Rs 9.85, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know