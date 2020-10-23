Cadila Healthcare share price rises 2% post USFDA approval

Cadila Healthcare share price rose 2 percent intraday on October 23 after it received final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Albuterol Tablets in the strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg, company said in the release.

Albuterol is a bronchodilator and it helps open up the airways in your lungs to make it easier to breathe.

This medicine is used to treat and to prevent bronchospasm.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 310 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 11:35 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 431.90, up Rs 6.25, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 447.95 and 52-week low Rs 212.70 on 09 October, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.58 percent below its 52-week high and 103.06 percent above its 52-week low.