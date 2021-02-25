English
Cadila Healthcare share price gains over 2% on USFDA final approval

Cadila Healthcare share price gained over 2 percent intraday on February 25 after the pharma company received final approval from USFDA to market Nortriptyline Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg.

The drug is used to treat mental/mood problems such as depression. It may help improve mood and feelings of well-being, relieve anxiety and tension, and increase one’s energy level.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company said.

The group now has 313 approvals and has, so far, filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04

At 1215 hours, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 441.40, up Rs 7.95, or 1.83 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 509.35 on January 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 212.70 on March 13, 2020. It is trading 13.34 percent below its 52-week high and 107.52 percent above its 52-week low.
