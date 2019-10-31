App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 5% on EIR from USFDA

The share price declined 25 percent in the last 1 year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 5 percent intraday on October 31 after the company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA.

The company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), as per company release.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the facility from 15 to 19, July 2019.

Close

The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is No Action Indicated (NAI).

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 380.95 and 52-week low Rs 206.45 on 23 October 2018 and 22 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.67 percent below its 52-week high and 26.08 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 25 percent in the last 1 year.

At 1140 hrs, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 260.30, up Rs 10.35, or 4.14 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 12:28 pm

