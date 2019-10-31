Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 5% on EIR from USFDA

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 5 percent intraday on October 31 after the company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA.

The company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), as per company release.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the facility from 15 to 19, July 2019.

The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is No Action Indicated (NAI).

