Cadila Healthcare rises 3% on USFDA approval for drugs to treat high blood pressure

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company received final approval from USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets USP (US RLD-Tenoretic), 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

This medication is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

Atenolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta blockers. It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in the body, such as epinephrine on the heart and blood vessels. This effect lowers the heart rate, blood pressure and strain on the heart.

Chlorthalidone is a ‘water pill” (diuretic) and causes the body to get rid of extra salt and water. It also helps to relax the blood vessels so that blood can flow easily.

The group now has 253 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAS since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 12:23 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 338.30, up Rs 5.60, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.