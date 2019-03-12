App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises 3% on USFDA approval for drugs to treat high blood pressure

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company received final approval from USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets USP (US RLD-Tenoretic), 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

This medication is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

Atenolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta blockers. It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in the body, such as epinephrine on the heart and blood vessels. This effect lowers the heart rate, blood pressure and strain on the heart.

Chlorthalidone is a ‘water pill” (diuretic) and causes the body to get rid of extra salt and water. It also helps to relax the blood vessels so that blood can flow easily.

The group now has 253 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAS since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 12:23 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 338.30, up Rs 5.60, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Teaser: An Epic Drama Set to Unfold In a Grandiose Setting

Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress

Can We Come Back or What!: Flight Returns as Woman Forgets Baby at Jed ...

T-Series Takes on PewDiePie on YouTube: It's Bollywood vs the World No ...

Has Sara Ali Khan Said No to Shaheed Udham Singh Biopic Featuring Vick ...

Someone Mistakenly Dropped a Hate Review for Ms Excel After #BoycottSu ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion

US to Withdraw All Remaining Diplomatic Personnel from Venezuela

Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo to Visit India Before the Release ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel makes historic worldwide gross of $456.3 mn, beats Blac ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Twitter's prototype app 'twttr' rolling out today: Here's how to insta ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.