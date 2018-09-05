App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises 2% on USFDA final approval for antiviral drug

Acyclovir is an antiviral drug. It slows the growth and spread of the herpes virus in the body.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Cadila Healthcare rose 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of USFDA approval for Acyclovir sodium injection.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Acyclovir Sodium Injection, 500 mg (base)/10 mL (50 mg (base)/mL) and 1,000 mg (base)/20mL (50 mg (base)/mL) single-dose vials.

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Acyclovir is an antiviral drug. It slows the growth and spread of the herpes virus in the body.

Acyclovir injection is used to treat severe infections caused by herpes viruses, including severe forms of genital herpes, shingles (varicella-zoster), herpes encephalitis (swelling of the brain), neonatal herpes infection and herpes infections in people with other diseases that weaken the immune system.

The group now has 216 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 10:42 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 397.60, up Rs 5.35, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 10:53 am

