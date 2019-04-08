Cadila Healthcare gains on tentative approvals from USFDA

Share price of Cadila Healthcare added 1.5 percent intraday Monday after company received tentative approvals from USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lacosamide Tablets (US RLD-Vimpat) in the strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg, company said in press release.

Lacosamide is an anticonvulsant or antiepileptic drug, used to prevent and control seizures. It works by reducing the spread of seizure activity in the brain.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Also on April 6, it has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Tofacitinib Tablets (US RLD-Xeljanz Tablets), 5 mg. Tofacitinib is used alone or with other medications (such as methotrexate) to treat moderate to severe forms ofrheumatoid arthritis.

It helps to decrease pain, tenderness and swelling in the joints.

The drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 261 approvals and has so far filed over 350 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.