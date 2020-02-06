Cadila Healthcare gains 3% as profit grows 249% sequentially

Cadila Healthcare share price rose 3 percent in early trade on February 6 after the company reported robust numbers on sequential basis.

On February 5, the company registered a 26.8 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for October-December quarter at Rs 373.9 crore against Rs 510.7 crore in corresponding period last year.

However, the profit on sequential basis shot up 249 percent due to low base in Q2FY20.

"Net profit excluding exceptional items for the quarter was up 18 percent QoQ," the company said in its BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue grew 1.7 percent year-on-year (up 8 percent QoQ) to Rs 3,638.1 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 251 per share

According to Credit Suisse there was a strong beat in the US; the Asacol still drives high concentration.

The US sales largely helped by volume gains, while US growth guidance at mid-to-high single digit but high concentration stays.

India growth is weak as business evolves from restructuring, however, the wellness results were in-line.

Moraiya facility remediation on track and majority of site transfer near completion, it added

Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 278 per share

The key focus and large brands recording growth was ahead of company’s average.

Company expects to complete remediation process at Moraiya by Q1FY21.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 330 from Rs 310 per share

India & US market are on a strong footing. The PE valuations are attractive, said CLSA.

It raises FY20-22 EPS estimates by 2-10 percent.

Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 277.90, up Rs 6.70, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.