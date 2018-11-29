App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains 1% on USFDA nod for Lansoprazole, Linagliptin tablets

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Lansoprazole delayed release orally disintegrating tablets and tentative approval for Linagliptin tablets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained 1.5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of USFDA approval to market Lansoprazole delayed release orally disintegrating tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Lansoprazole delayed release orally disintegrating tablets (US RLD- Prevacid), 15 mg and 30 mg and tentative approval for Linagliptin tablets (US RLD- Tradjenta), 5 mg, as per company release.

Lansoprazole is in a class of drugs called proton pump inhibitors (PPI) which blocks the production of acid by the stomach. Proton pump inhibitors are used for the treatment of conditions such as ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Zollinger—Ellison syndrome that are caused by stomach acid.

Lansoprazole, like other proton-pump inhibitors, blocks the enzyme in the wall of the stomach that produces acid. It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

related news

Linagliptin is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 236 approvals and has so far filed over 340 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 12:22 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 345.70, up Rs 2.95, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 12:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.