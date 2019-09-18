Cabinet approves e-cigarettes ban; ITC 3.2% off lows, Godfrey Phillips jumps 7%

After the June quarter numbers, brokerage firm Geojit downgraded ITC to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 252
Shares of cigarette company ITC rebounded from its 52-week low and Godfrey Phillips gained more than 7 percent on September 18 after Cabinet approved the ban on e-cigarettes.
Earlier today, the share price of ITS touched a 52-week low of Rs 234.10.
After the June quarter numbers, brokerage firm Geojit downgraded ITC to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 252, keeping a higher tax regime in the view.
At 1438 hrs, Godfrey Phillips India was quoting at Rs 1,004, up Rs 65.15, or 6.94 percent and ITC was quoting Rs 241, up Rs 3.85, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:38 pm