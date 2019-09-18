App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves e-cigarettes ban; ITC 3.2% off lows, Godfrey Phillips jumps 7%

After the June quarter numbers, brokerage firm Geojit downgraded ITC to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 252

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Although a marginal hike, nevertheless the government is all set to levy a nominal basic excise duty of Rs 5 per 1000 sticks on cigarettes of all length. (Image: Reuters)
Shares of cigarette company ITC rebounded from its 52-week low and Godfrey Phillips gained more than 7 percent on September 18 after Cabinet approved the ban on e-cigarettes.

Earlier today, the share price of ITS touched a 52-week low of Rs 234.10.

After the June quarter numbers, brokerage firm Geojit downgraded ITC to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 252, keeping a higher tax regime in the view.

At 1438 hrs, Godfrey Phillips India was quoting at Rs 1,004, up Rs 65.15, or 6.94 percent and ITC was quoting Rs 241, up Rs 3.85, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:38 pm

