Cabinet approves e-cigarettes ban; ITC 3.2% off lows, Godfrey Phillips jumps 7%

Although a marginal hike, nevertheless the government is all set to levy a nominal basic excise duty of Rs 5 per 1000 sticks on cigarettes of all length. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of cigarette company ITC rebounded from its 52-week low and Godfrey Phillips gained more than 7 percent on September 18 after Cabinet approved the ban on e-cigarettes.

Earlier today, the share price of ITS touched a 52-week low of Rs 234.10.

After the June quarter numbers, brokerage firm Geojit downgraded ITC to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 252, keeping a higher tax regime in the view.