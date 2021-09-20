Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Wipro, Inox Wind and other stocks in news today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: BlackRock Inc. (on behalf of discretionary management clients) picked more than 3.01 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 5.01% from 4.98% earlier.

Wipro: The company announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore.

Sobha: The company appointed Yogesh Bansal as the Chief Financial Officer.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company acquired 86% stake in Hindustan Pharma Distributors Private Limited. The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) acquired 26,59,223 equity shares in healthcare company Aster DM Healthcare at Rs 216.42 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

KEI Industries: The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) & Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F together bought 9,86,771 equity shares in cable manufacturer KEI Industries at Rs 847.56 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lupin The US FDA has concluded its inspection of the Goa-based facility of Lupin with "seven observations", the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing on September 19. The observations made by the US FDA assume significance as the plant had earlier received a warning letter from the American regulatory body.

Dish TV: The company which is facing a special notice from its shareholder YES Bank to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel along with four other directors, has sought an extension of time for holding the annual general meeting of the company.

KPIT Technologies: The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) & Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F together purchased 45,83,295 equity shares in IT firm KPIT Technologies at Rs 319.77 per share on the NSE. However, Acacia Conservation Fund LP sold 17,39,440 equity shares in KPIT at Rs 319.9 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Praj Industries: The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) acquired 9,24,961 equity shares in process and project engineering company Praj Industries at Rs 341.71 per share, but Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 10,23,015 equity shares in Praj at Rs 341.63 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Subsidiary IRB Sindhudurg Airport Private Limited has received Aerodrome license from the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA for Vortioxetine tablets which are used to treat depression.

HLE Glascoat: The company signed definitive agreements to acquire the global business of Thaletec GmbH, Germany as well as its subsidiary Thaletec USA, as a part of its strategy to strengthen its position further in the global markets with innovative technology.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company intends to issue 1,000 secured principal protected market linked redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, amounting to Rs 100 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

NCL Industries: The company entered in to a Joint Venture Agreement with Moravia Containers A.S. of Czech Republic to set up a joint venture company for manufacture of Modular Containers & Systems and other products.

Nazara Technologies: NODWIN Gaming, an independent subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, acquired the Gaming and adjacent IP business of OML Entertainment for Rs 73 crore.

G R Infraprojects: GR Infraprojects announced settlement of legal proceedings between the company (Contractor) and the National Highways Authority of India.

Vipul Organics: The company has initiated and executed Memorandum of Understanding for acquisition of an industrial land in Saykha GIDC, Gujarat for expansion of its manufacturing activities in chemical intermediates.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Group CFO Venugopalan Kesavan tendered his resignation w.e.f November 12, 2021.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company has delivered its 2003 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lata' to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in July 2021.

Intellect Design Arena: The company announced strategic partnership with Resurs Bank to enable its vision of becoming the Nordic region's first Cloud-based Banking Platform.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 90 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

MAS Financial Services: The company raised Rs 100 crore via market-linked NCDs.

Balaji Amines: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd offloaded 1,83,126 equity shares in chemical manufacturing company Balaji Amines at Rs 4,779.1 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Carborundum Universal: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 13,42,012 equity shares in Murugappa Group company Carborundum Universal at Rs 858.04 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Reliance Power: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 2,04,35,178 equity shares in Reliance Power at Rs 13.75 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

SKF India: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd offloaded 2,74,928 equity shares in automotive and industrial engineered solution company SKF India at Rs 3,033.16 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Surya Roshni: Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 4,27,789 equity shares in lighting company Surya Roshni at Rs 720.83 per share on the NES, the bulk deals data showed.

Thirumalai Chemicals: WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 14,45,016 equity shares in Thirumalai Chemicals at Rs 258.52 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Fairchem Organics: High Conviction Fund - Series 1 purchased 1.15 lakh equity shares in Fairchem Organics at Rs 1,925 per share, whereas Banbridge Limited sold same number of shares in the company at same price, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

HFCL: Keventer Capital Limited sold 70 lakh equity shares in telecom company HFCL at Rs 73.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Karur Vysya Bank: Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares sold 82.5 lakh shares in Karur Vysya Bank at Rs 45.75 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Inox Wind: Promoter Inox Wind Energy sold 14,73,873 equity shares in Inox Wind at Rs 104.34 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Orissa Minerals Development Company: The company received Stage - II/Final approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & climate Change for diversion of 21.52 hectare of forest land in Uliburu Reserve Forest (including 2.107 hectare of safety zone) for iron ore mining in Bagiaburu iron ore mines in Keonjhar district, Odisha during 3rd RML period.