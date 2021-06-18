MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Power Grid, Globus Spirits, Max Financial Services and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

Results on June 18: Ashoka Buildcon, Archidply Industries, Balaji Telefilms, BC Power Controls, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, GMR Infrastructure, Hinduja Global Solutions, HT Media, Insecticides (India), Jubilant Industries, PSP Projects, SMS Lifesciences, Timken India, and Welspun Specialty Solutions.

Vegetables Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 11 lakh equity shares in Advanced Enzyme at Rs 400.06 per share on the NSE. Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes was the seller in a deal, offloading 14 lakh equity shares at Rs 400.17 per share on the NSE and 17 lakh shares at Rs 400.43 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3,526.23 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,313.47 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 10,510.23 crore from Rs 10,148.26 crore YoY. The company's board of directors recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 (one new equity bonus share for every three existing equity share).

Globus Spirits: Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC remained seller from the month of May, selling 8,93,388 equity shares in liquor maker Globus Spirits at Rs 490.16 per share. Old Bridge Capital Management was the buyer in a deal, acquiring 7,25,701 equity shares in the company at Rs 495.02 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank reported standalone profit at Rs 315.75 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 294.1 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 917.42 crore from Rs 987.24 crore YoY.

Related stories

Datamatics Global Services: The company will complete the acquisition of 49.50% stake in Cybercom Datamatics Information Solutions in one or more tranches on or before September 30, 2021.

Tube Investments Tube Investments of India: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 160.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 59.76 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,732.82 crore from Rs 1,031.01 crore YoY. The company approved fresh long-term borrowing of Rs 200 crore, to meet its fund needs during the financial year 2021-22, by way of issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches.

HealthCare Global Enterprises: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 113.76 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 50.44 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 297.04 crore from Rs 269.5 crore YoY.

Khadim India: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 11.52 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 19.87 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 269.95 crore from Rs 158.2 crore YoY.

Mangalam Organics: CRISIL has reaffirmed long term rating for various credit facilities of the company at 'A-' and upgraded outlook to Positive from Stable.

5paisa Capital: Ankit Fitkariwala has been appointed as Chief Business Officer and Product Head of 5paisa Capital.

MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES Max Financial Services: Promoter entity Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 78,28,217 equity shares in Max Financial at Rs 1,000.08 per share. Government of Singapore bought 60,13,487 equity shares in Max Financial at Rs 1,000 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Jump Networks: The company approved rights issue of Rs 49 crore.
first published: Jun 18, 2021 08:22 am

