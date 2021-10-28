Buzzing Stocks: PNB, United Breweries, Bajaj Auto, L&T and other stocks in news today

Results October 28 | Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Power, DLF, InterGlobe Aviation, Marico, RBL Bank, AAVAS Financiers, Adani Green Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, Adani Total Gas, AU Small Finance Bank, Blue Star, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Edelweiss Financial Services, Gujarat Gas, HSIL, Indian Bank, Infibeam Avenues, JK Tyre & Industries, Laurus Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Reliance Infrastructure, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, UCO Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Welspun Corp, and Westlife Development will release September quarter earnings on October 28.

United Breweries | The company reported higher profit at Rs 80.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,426.2 crore from Rs 900.6 crore YoY.

Bajaj Auto | The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,274.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,138.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 8,762.2 crore from Rs 7,155.9 crore YoY.

Dalmia Bharat | The company reported lower profit at Rs 209 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 232 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,577 crore from Rs 2,313 crore YoY.

Larsen & Toubro | The company reported lower profit at Rs 1,819 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 5,520 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 34,773 crore from Rs 31,034.74 crore YoY.

IndusInd Bank | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 1,146.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 663.1 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,658 crore from Rs 3,278 crore YoY.

Adani Ports | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 951.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,387 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,532 crore from Rs 2,902.5 crore YoY.

Titan Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 641 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 199 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 7,170 crore from Rs 4,318 crore YoY.

Gateway Distriparks | SBI Mutual Fund acquired 43 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 262.50 per share, whereas Amansa Holdings sold 41,23,250 equity shares in the company at Rs 262.52 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. (Representative Image)

Kirloskar Pneumatic | HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 383 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Punjab National Bank | The bank reported higher standalone profit at Rs 1,105.15 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 620.81 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income declined to Rs 6,352.81 crore from Rs 8,454.97 crore YoY.

ITC | The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 3,697.18 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 3,252.62 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 13,553.52 crore from Rs 12,103.75 crore YoY.

KEC International | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 80.29 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 142.55 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,587.46 crore from Rs 3,257.67 crore YoY.

Aegis Logistics | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 94.40 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 56.96 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 635.24 crore from Rs 650.36 crore YoY.

MAS Financial Services | The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 38.32 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 34.20 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 156.46 crore from Rs 152.21 crore YoY.

PTC India | CIM Dividend Income Fund sold 0.25 percent stake in the company via open market transaction on October 11, reducing shareholding to 4.98 percent from 5.24 percent earlier.

Lupin Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 2,098 crore against profit of Rs 211 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 6.7% at Rs 4,091.3 crore against Rs 3,835 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA loss at Rs 1,323.9 crore against EBITDA of Rs 581.2 crore (YoY). Business compensation expense at Rs 1,879.5 crore.

Vedanta | Subsidiary Monte Cello BV (MCBV) has entered into a term sheet agreement to divest Copper Mines of Tasmania (CMT) by way of an Option Agreement with New Century Resources.

Cummins India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 221.03 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 173.16 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,730.23 crore from Rs 1,169.99 crore YoY.