 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks | NTPC, Narayani Steels, Bank of Maharashtra and others in news today

Rakesh Patil
Dec 27, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

Buzzing Stocks, Stocks to Watch, Slideshow

Veritas (India): Investor Swan Energy has bought an additional 11.1 lakh shares in the company through open market transactions, where promoter Niti Nitinkumar Didwania was the seller. They have exchanged shares at an average price of Rs 179.55 per share.

GR Infraprojects: The company has received completion certificate for Expressway carriageway in Madhya Pradesh, from Authority’s Engineer and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from December 20. The said project on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana has been completed by the company, which had contract cost of Rs 991 crore.

Dev Information Technology: The Ahmedabad-based IT services and products company has sold 5.45% stake in Dev Accelerator (DevX), a managed co-working space business, at a valuation of Rs 104 crore. This secondary sale will bring down Dev IT’s shareholding in DevX from 41.26% to 35.81%.

Narayani Steels: Promoter Aditya Agarwal has proposed to sell 5.44 lakh equity shares, representing 4.99% shareholding via offer for sale on December 27-28. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 75 per share.

NTPC: The country's largest power generation company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Tecnimont, Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group based in Italy. They jointly will evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale green methanol production facility at a NTPC project in India.

Share India Securities: The company has received the board approval for fund-raising from a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of up to Rs 1,000 crore. It is going to appoint Corporate Professionals Capital as a lead Manager to the issue.