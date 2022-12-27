Buzzing Stocks | NTPC, Narayani Steels, Bank of Maharashtra and others in news today

Buzzing Stocks, Stocks to Watch, Slideshow

Veritas (India): Investor Swan Energy has bought an additional 11.1 lakh shares in the company through open market transactions, where promoter Niti Nitinkumar Didwania was the seller. They have exchanged shares at an average price of Rs 179.55 per share.

GR Infraprojects: The company has received completion certificate for Expressway carriageway in Madhya Pradesh, from Authority’s Engineer and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from December 20. The said project on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana has been completed by the company, which had contract cost of Rs 991 crore.

Dev Information Technology: The Ahmedabad-based IT services and products company has sold 5.45% stake in Dev Accelerator (DevX), a managed co-working space business, at a valuation of Rs 104 crore. This secondary sale will bring down Dev IT’s shareholding in DevX from 41.26% to 35.81%.

Narayani Steels: Promoter Aditya Agarwal has proposed to sell 5.44 lakh equity shares, representing 4.99% shareholding via offer for sale on December 27-28. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 75 per share.

NTPC: The country's largest power generation company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Tecnimont, Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group based in Italy. They jointly will evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale green methanol production facility at a NTPC project in India.

Share India Securities: The company has received the board approval for fund-raising from a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of up to Rs 1,000 crore. It is going to appoint Corporate Professionals Capital as a lead Manager to the issue.

Nureca: Promoter Payal Goyal has sold 2.74% stake in the company through open market transactions during November 29 and December 22 this year. With this, her stake in the company reduced to 29.83%, from 32.57% earlier.

Bank of Maharashtra: The public sector lender has raised Rs 880 crore after allotment of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds to 9 allottees upon receipt of application money. The said bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.

Time Technoplast: The company has received prestigious repeat order worth Rs 75 crore, from Adani Total Gas for supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinder. The delivery of these cascades will begin from January 2023.