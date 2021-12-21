Buzzing Stocks: MapmyIndia, Wipro, Rolex Rings and and others in news

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia): The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 21. The final issue price is Rs 1,033 per share.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received work order from Defence R&D Organisation for the expansion and enhancement of CIAG network capacity at a total cost of Rs 68.31 crore. The entire work is to be completed in a period of seven months.

Wipro: The company will acquire Texas-headquartered Edgile to strengthen its leadership in strategic cybersecurity services.

Rolex Rings: The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Gujarat for the development of Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park in Gondal district.

Mahanagar Gas: Vontobel Holding AG, on behalf of Vontobel Asset Management AG and Vontobel Asset Management SA, sold 96,689 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on December 17, reducing shareholding to 5.089% from 5.187% earlier.

CCL Products India: IMCO Emerging Markets Public Equity LP acquired 6,94,026 equity shares in the company at Rs 399.20. However, Ontario Pension Board sold 6,94,026 equity shares at Rs 399.20 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Shree Ganesh Biotech (India): Affluent Investments Fund bought 1,00,344 equity shares in the company at Rs 183 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences: IMCO Emerging Markets Public Equity LP acquired 1,83,474 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,077.95 per share, while Ontario Pension Board offloaded 1,83,474 equity shares at Rs 1,077.95 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Suprajit Engineering: IMCO Emerging Markets Public Equity LP purchased 7,56,583 equity shares in the company at Rs 415.25 per share, while Ontario Pension Board sold 7,56,583 equity shares at Rs 415.25 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Shriram Properties: Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund acquired 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 95.53 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Adani Enterprises: The company received Letter of Awards from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for three Greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects - Group II, Ill and IV from Badaun to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (toll) basis.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has received confirmation of the order for executing solar power project of 2.50 MWdc capacity under 'Captive Power Producer' segment.

Stove Kraft: Shashidhar S K has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company for personal reasons.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: The company completed sale of its manufacturing facility located at Vemgal, Karnataka, to Hetero Labs.

Novartis India: Felix Doss has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, to pursue opportunities outside of Novartis.

Ansal Housing: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has sold 26,80,000 equity shares of the company, through open market on December 14 and December 15, 2021 out of the shares acquired by way of invocation of pledge.

Dilip Buildcon: The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by National Highways Authority of India and has declared the road project in Uttar Pradesh fit for entry into commercial operation as on December 20, 2021.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company: The company and Kalpataru Power Transmission, a joint venture partner in Kohima-Mariani Transmission (KMTL), successfully completed transfer of 49% stake in KMTL to Apraava Energy (formerly known as CLP India). Techno held 26 percent and Kalpataru 23 percent in JV.

Hatsun Agro Product: The company commenced commercial production at Govindapur Ice Cream manufacturing plant in Telangana.