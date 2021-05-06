Buzzing Stocks: Hero Moto, Cipla, Wipro and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 6: Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apcotex Industries, Blue Star, Caplin Point Laboratories, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, CreditAccess Grameen, Hindoostan Mills, ICRA, IIFL Finance, Jost's Engineering, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Procter & Gamble Health, Praj Industries, Raymond, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Consumer Products, Five X Tradecom, Foseco India, Hikal, Ashika Credit Capital and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation.

Tata Steel: The company posted consolidated profit at Rs 6,644.1 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore. Consolidated revenue increased to Rs 49,977.4 crore from Rs 36,009.4 crore YoY.

IDBI Bank: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. LIC may reduce its shareholding in IDBI Bank through divesting its stake along with strategic stake sale envisaged by the government, said the bank.

Maharashtra Seamless: ONGC has issued the letter of award to Jindal Drilling & Industries for deployment of Jack-up drilling rig 'Jindal Explorer' owned by Maharashtra Seamless on charter hire contract for a period of 3 years.

Bajaj Finance: RBI granted authorisation to company for issuance, operation of semi-closed Prepaid Payment Instrument with perpetual validity.

Praj Industries: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 4,34,583 equity shares (0.24 percent) in Praj Industries via open market transaction on May 3, reducing shareholding to 6.51% from 6.75% earlier.

Cipla: Strategic partner Roche India said the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) provided an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Roche's antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India.

Shalby: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 9.77 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 17.1 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 145.04 crore from Rs 108.88 crore YoY.​

Kalyan Jewellers: The company announced the extension of the Gold Ownership Certificate initiative. This was launched last year, during the lockdown, and with the lockdown imposed again, the brand has reinitiated the facility, based on customer request, said the company in its BSE filing.

Gillette India: The company reported profit at Rs 105.66 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 52.38 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 536.62 crore from Rs 406.57 crore YoY.

Tata Motors: CCI ordered investigation into anti-competitive practices by Tata Motors.

Prozone Intu Properties: Moontown Trading Company was a joint venture between Prozone Intu Properties and Shalom Voyagers. The company on May 3 sold its whole 25% investment in Moontown, consequently Moontown ceased to be a joint venture of the company.

JM Financial: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 233.65 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 162.96 crore in Q4FY21, revenue fell to Rs 825.09 crore from Rs 835.89 crore YoY.

Wipro: The company partnered with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence.

Adani Green Energy: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 104 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 56 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 986 crore from Rs 696 crore YoY.

Maithan Alloys: The company's board of directors approved demerger of real estate & ancillary business from Ma Kalyaneshwari Holdings into Anjaney Land Assets. Pursuant to the amalgamation, there will be no change in promoter's holding in the company.