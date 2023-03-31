 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: GR Infraprojects, BEL, Alembic Pharma, JSW Steel & others in news today

Rakesh Patil & Sunil Matkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today.

Stocks

Jindal Steel & Power: The OP Jindal Group company has appointed Damodar Mittal & Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay as additional directors. The appointment of both was made in the category of executive directors of the company after Dinesh Kumar Saraogi and Sunil Kumar Agrawal stepped down as directors of the company.

Global Surfaces: The engineered quartz stones manufacturer said the board will meet on April 6 to consider the setting up of a subsidiary in State of Texas, United States.

Lumax Industries: Shruti Kant Rustagi has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the auto ancillary company after his transfer to group corporate materials function, with effect from March 31. Kenjiro Nakazono has also resigned as Executive Director - Whole Time Director of the company with effect from April 7. The board has appointed Ravi Teltia as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer designated of the company with effect from April 1.

Tata Consumer Products: The board has approved the re-appointment of L Krishnakumar as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director & Group CFO of the company, for seven months starting from April 1, until October 31, 2023.