Bajaj Auto top Nifty gainer as JP Morgan ‘overweight’ on stock

Jocelyn Fernandes
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

JP Morgan is overweight on Bajaj Auto, with target price at Rs 4,400 per share. The financial services company said the stock could potentially re-rate in 2023

Bajaj Auto's Q3FY23 performance exceeded street expectations, with net profit increasing 23 percent YoY to Rs 1,491 crore, and net operating income growing 3.3 percent YoY to Rs 9,319 crore

Vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto has been the top Nifty gainer, up 1.26 percent or Rs 46.95 to Rs 3,770 at 9.50 am on March 8, after financial services company JP Morgan said it is ‘overweight’ on the stock.

On the BSE, Bajaj Auto was up 1.03 percent or Rs 38.50 to Rs 3,762.35 at 9.35 am. In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.27 percent or Rs 10.00 at Rs 3,723.85.

‘Attractive risk-reward’