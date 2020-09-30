172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-zydus-wellness-target-of-rs-2300-sharekhan-5904021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated September 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness


The company is raising ~Rs. 1,100 crore through QIP/preferential allotment to promoter, which will be utilised to reduce debt. Reduction in debt would lead to cost savings of Rs. 90-100 crore, which would result in strong EPS accretion in FY2022-23. It has identified three pillars of growth from a medium to long-term perspective: driving synergistic benefits from Heinz deal, new launches and expanding international footprint. The three pillars strategy could help company to achieve earnings CAGR of 27% over FY2020-23 (with OPM expanding by 180 bps).



Outlook


We re-iterate a Buy rating on Zydus Wellness (ZWL) with a revised price target of Rs. 2,300. Negative working capital, focus on strengthening balance sheet and strong earnings visibility makes ZWL a best pick in mid-cap FMCG space.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.