Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zydus Wellness: target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Zydus Wellness


Q2FY2021 revenues grew by 5% to Rs. 342 crore but a fall in gross margins dragged down OPM by 141 bps to 7.9%. However, excluding impact of GST budgetary support (ceased for Sitarganj plant from January) revenue would have grown by 9.3%. Sugarfree and Nycil registered strong double-digit growth. Company has identified three growth pillars for the medium to long term - 1) Driving synergistic benefits from Heinz acquisition, 2) new products and 3) wider international footprint. With a three-pillar strategy, ZWL is strongly placed to achieve earnings CAGR of 27% over FY2020-23.



Outlook


We stick to our Buy rating with unchanged PT of Rs. 2,300.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness

