Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness (ZWL) reported mixed results with 9.3% growth in gross sales led by strong growth in Sugarfree, Nycli & revival in Everyuth. Net sales grew at slower 4.8%, mainly as GST related benefits for one of the plants expired in January 2020. Gross margins fell 300 bps, mainly due to expiry of GST benefits, utilisation of high priced milk inventory & 10% increase in palm oil prices. The company held high cost inventory of skimmed milk powder (SMP) in February-March. However, advertisement spends to sales & other overhead spends to sales were down 182 bps & 58 bps, respectively, which partially offset the contraction in gross margins. Operating margins contracted 142 bps to 7.9%. The company raised Rs 650 crore through QIP for early re-payment of debt. ZWL redeemed non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which led to extraordinary spend of Rs 98 crore as premium for early redemption. This led to net loss of Rs 105 crore. Adjusting for extraordinary spend, loss was at Rs 7.9 crore vs. Rs 4.5 crore in corresponding quarter.

Outlook

We value the stock at 32x FY23E EPS and maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 2300.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.