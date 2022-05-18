English
    Buy Zydus Wellness: target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 18, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness


    Zydus Wellness Limited’s (Zydus) Q4FY2022 performance was ahead of our expectation as it managed to post better-than-expected OPM to 22% despite sharp raw-material inflation. Revenue grew by ~6% with flat sales volume, while adjusted PAT stood flat at Rs. 133 crore. The company gained/maintained market share in most of the product categories (barring Complan). Focus is on sustained gain in market share in key channels. After two years of lull, summer products are gaining good traction with receding COVID-19 risk. Management is targeting double-digit revenue growth over the next two years. The company aims to achieve gross margin of close to 55% and OPM of 20%+ with better revenue mix.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,250. The stock trades at 28.6x/22.8x its FY2023/FY2024 earnings, which is at a discount to some of the large peers.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:23 pm
