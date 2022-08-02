Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness (ZWL) is one of the FMCG companies present in healthcare, nutrition & related products. The company has six brands i.e. Sugarfree, Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth & Nutrilite • It commands dominant market share in Sugar substitute (96%), Prickly heat powder (34.2%) & Glucose powder (60.4%) categories • The company has more than 850 distributors with direct reach of 0.6 million retail outlets. Its high gross margins at ~55% give it a leeway to spend ~13% of sales on advertisement to support new products.



Outlook

We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 2100 on ascribing 30x FY24 earnings multiple.

