    Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2100: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Zydus Wellness recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 17, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Zydus Wellness


    Zydus Wellness (ZWL) is one of the FMCG companies present in the healthcare, nutrition & related products space. The company has six brands i.e. Sugarfree, Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth & Nutralite. It commands a dominant market share in sugar substitute (95%), prickly heat powder (35%) and glucose powder (60%) categories • The company has more than 850 distributors with direct reach of 0.6 million retail outlets. Its high gross margins at ~55% give it leeway to spend ~12- 13% of sales on advertisement to support new products.


    Outlook


    High inflation in milk is adversely impacting margins. The company has taken addition price hike of 2%, which would help in margins recovery • We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:43 pm