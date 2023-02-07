 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

Feb 07, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Zydus Wellness recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

Zydus Wellness (ZWL) is one of the FMCG companies present in healthcare, nutrition & related products. The company has six brands i.e. Sugarfree, Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth & Nutrilite. • It commands dominant market share in sugar substitute (95.8%), Prickly heat powder (35.1%) & Glucose powder (59.9%) categories • The company has more than 850 distributors with direct reach of 6 lakh retail outlets. Its high gross margins at ~55% give it leeway to spend ~13% of sales on advertisement to support new products.

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 2000 on ascribing 26x FY25 earnings multiple.

