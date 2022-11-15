Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1975: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Limited (Zydus) delivered mixed performance in Q2FY2023 with 12% y-o-y revenue growth, while PAT declined by 61% y-o-y. Key brands including Glucon-D, Everyuth, Nycil, and Nutralite recorded double-digit growth. Gross margin/OPM are down 491/417 bps y-o-y due to sustained input cost inflation, unfavourable product mix, weakening currency, and higher other expenses. Zydus gained/maintained market share/leadership position in most product categories. The company’s focus is on sustained market share gains in key brands aided by distribution expansion and product innovation.

Outlook

The stock has corrected by 20% in the past year and is trading at 35.8x/25.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,975.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zydus Wellness - 14 -11-2022 - khan