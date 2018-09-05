App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1935: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1935 in its research report dated September 04, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness


The stock price of Zydus Wellness Limited (ZWL) has moved by 28% in the past two months, in-line with strong surge in the FMCG basket. Though the current valuation of 36x is higher than its historical average, it is relative lower to some of the mid and large-cap FMCG stocks ZWL has one of the strongest balance sheets in the FMCG space, with negative working capital and strong cash balance of over Rs. 400 crore. In view of the strong balance sheet, double-digit earnings growth visibility and discounted valuations to mid and large FMCG stocks,


Outlook


we maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an upgraded PT of Rs. 1,935.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness

