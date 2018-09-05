Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1935: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

The stock price of Zydus Wellness Limited (ZWL) has moved by 28% in the past two months, in-line with strong surge in the FMCG basket. Though the current valuation of 36x is higher than its historical average, it is relative lower to some of the mid and large-cap FMCG stocks ZWL has one of the strongest balance sheets in the FMCG space, with negative working capital and strong cash balance of over Rs. 400 crore. In view of the strong balance sheet, double-digit earnings growth visibility and discounted valuations to mid and large FMCG stocks,

Outlook

we maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an upgraded PT of Rs. 1,935.

