Buy Zydus Wellness target of Rs 1780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

In Q1FY2020, Zydus Wellness’ comparable revenue grew by ~10% (Heinz portfolio grew 20% on a comparable basis). OPM expanded strongly to 19.7% in Q1FY2020 as against 8.1% in Q1FY2019, led by lower advertisement spends and operating efficiencies. We have increased our earnings estimates factoring in higher-than-estimated growth for the Heinz portfolio.

Outlook

We upgrade Zydus to Buy with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,780 on strong show by the Heinz portfolio.

