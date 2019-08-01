App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zydus Wellness target of Rs 1780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness


In Q1FY2020, Zydus Wellness’ comparable revenue grew by ~10% (Heinz portfolio grew 20% on a comparable basis). OPM expanded strongly to 19.7% in Q1FY2020 as against 8.1% in Q1FY2019, led by lower advertisement spends and operating efficiencies. We have increased our earnings estimates factoring in higher-than-estimated growth for the Heinz portfolio.


Outlook


We upgrade Zydus to Buy with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,780 on strong show by the Heinz portfolio.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.