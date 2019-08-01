Buy Zydus Wellness target of Rs 1780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness
In Q1FY2020, Zydus Wellness’ comparable revenue grew by ~10% (Heinz portfolio grew 20% on a comparable basis). OPM expanded strongly to 19.7% in Q1FY2020 as against 8.1% in Q1FY2019, led by lower advertisement spends and operating efficiencies. We have increased our earnings estimates factoring in higher-than-estimated growth for the Heinz portfolio.
Outlook
We upgrade Zydus to Buy with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,780 on strong show by the Heinz portfolio.
