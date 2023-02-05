 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1740: Sharekhan

Feb 05, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1740 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Limited’s (Zydus) Q3FY2023 was soft with flat sales volume, while OPM decreased by 154 bps y-o-y to 6.8%, affected by lower gross margins. PAT came at Rs. 20 crore (down 16% y-o-y). Zydus gained/maintained market share/leadership position in most product categories, which remains the key highlight of the quarter. Share gains along with distribution expansion will help the company to achieve high single-digit volume growth in a stable demand environment. The company took price hike of 6.5% at the fag end of the quarter. This along with improved product mix will help gross margins to stand flat on a y-o-y basis (improved by 57 bps q-o-q Q3). The stock has corrected by 20% in the last three months and is trading at 28.1x/22.6x/18.7x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E earnings.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,740 with long-term growth prospects intact with good margin visibility.

