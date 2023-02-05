Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1740: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Limited’s (Zydus) Q3FY2023 was soft with flat sales volume, while OPM decreased by 154 bps y-o-y to 6.8%, affected by lower gross margins. PAT came at Rs. 20 crore (down 16% y-o-y). Zydus gained/maintained market share/leadership position in most product categories, which remains the key highlight of the quarter. Share gains along with distribution expansion will help the company to achieve high single-digit volume growth in a stable demand environment. The company took price hike of 6.5% at the fag end of the quarter. This along with improved product mix will help gross margins to stand flat on a y-o-y basis (improved by 57 bps q-o-q Q3). The stock has corrected by 20% in the last three months and is trading at 28.1x/22.6x/18.7x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E earnings.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,740 with long-term growth prospects intact with good margin visibility.

