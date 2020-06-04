App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1520: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated June 02, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness


Zydus Wellness Limited’s (ZWL) Q4FY2020 performance was better than expectations with 17% revenue growth and 66 bps improvement in OPM to 21.4%. Impact of the lockdown was close to Rs. 100 crore on Q4 revenue. Essential products such as Sugarfree, Glucon D, Complan, and Nycil Sanitiser are gaining good traction in the current situation. However, personal care categories and Nutralite continue to witness lower demand in the pandemic environment and would see gradual recovery. Post the merger of Heinz portfolio, working capital continues to remain negative at around 40 days and cash and cash equivalent on books stood at Rs. 193 crore. We have reduced our earnings estimates by 10.5% and 6.7% for FY2021E and FY2022E, respectively.



Outlook


The stock has corrected by 17% in the past five months and is currently trading at 38.5x its FY2022E earnings. We have upgraded our rating on the stock to Buy from Hold with a revised price target of Rs. 1,520.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.16 lakh with record spike of 9,304 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.16 lakh with record spike of 9,304 cases

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

UN Chief says nations must uphold human dignity as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees

UN Chief says nations must uphold human dignity as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.