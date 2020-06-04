Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1520: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Limited’s (ZWL) Q4FY2020 performance was better than expectations with 17% revenue growth and 66 bps improvement in OPM to 21.4%. Impact of the lockdown was close to Rs. 100 crore on Q4 revenue. Essential products such as Sugarfree, Glucon D, Complan, and Nycil Sanitiser are gaining good traction in the current situation. However, personal care categories and Nutralite continue to witness lower demand in the pandemic environment and would see gradual recovery. Post the merger of Heinz portfolio, working capital continues to remain negative at around 40 days and cash and cash equivalent on books stood at Rs. 193 crore. We have reduced our earnings estimates by 10.5% and 6.7% for FY2021E and FY2022E, respectively.

Outlook

The stock has corrected by 17% in the past five months and is currently trading at 38.5x its FY2022E earnings. We have upgraded our rating on the stock to Buy from Hold with a revised price target of Rs. 1,520.







