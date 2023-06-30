English
    Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 663: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 663 in its research report dated June 28, 2023.

    June 30, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST
    Buy

    Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

    Strong rise in product approvals and market share gains in key products such as gRevlimid and gTrokendi bode well for US revenues in FY24E and FY25E. Further, likely robust performance in India and other emerging markets would be an added boost to earnings during the period. Company’s Rs. 106-crore investment in Mylab Discovery Solutions, which is into development and commercialisation of diagnostics kits, gives it access to diverse technologies that would enhance shareholder value.

    Outlook

    We thus raise EPS estimates for FY24E and FY25E by ~3%/~6%, respectively. Stock trades at an attractive valuation of ~21.1x/~18.5x its FY2024/25E EPS. We maintain a Buy rating and revise PT to Rs. 663.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

