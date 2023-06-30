Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 663: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

Strong rise in product approvals and market share gains in key products such as gRevlimid and gTrokendi bode well for US revenues in FY24E and FY25E. Further, likely robust performance in India and other emerging markets would be an added boost to earnings during the period. Company’s Rs. 106-crore investment in Mylab Discovery Solutions, which is into development and commercialisation of diagnostics kits, gives it access to diverse technologies that would enhance shareholder value.

Outlook

We thus raise EPS estimates for FY24E and FY25E by ~3%/~6%, respectively. Stock trades at an attractive valuation of ~21.1x/~18.5x its FY2024/25E EPS. We maintain a Buy rating and revise PT to Rs. 663.

