Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 572: Sharekhan

Our interaction with Zydus Lifesciences reaffirms our belief on the company’s ability to deliver impressive profitable growth, boosted by strong outlook for US and India. Company intends to grow in the India Pharma Market – IPM at the industry rate over the short-medium term and then beat the industry growth rate in the medium to long term. Zydus Life expects US sales to sustain positive momentum led by rising volumes and new launches, including that of gTrokendi XR and gRevlimid. gRevlimid’s sales are likely to improve in Q4FY23 versus Q3FY23.

Outlook

Company believes that input and freight costs are stabilising, leading to likely stability in profitability in the coming quarters, on a q-o-q basis. Stock trades at attractive valuation of ~18.6x/ 16.7x its FY2024/25E EPS. We maintain a PT of Rs 572 with a Buy rating.

