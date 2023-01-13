Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 563: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

Strong volume growth in the recently launched key products and new products to be launched in the US in Q3FY2023E should lead to equally strong growth in the US market for the upcoming quarters. The company’s India market is also expected to grow at a strong pace with market share gains in key therapies. Strong ramp-up in its key products’ share in the US and India is likely to enhance its adjusted EBITDA margin, as it indicates a healthy product mix.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Zydus Lifesciences to Buy and increase the stock’s PT to Rs. 563 (vs. earlier Rs. 440), as we foresee decent margin expansion and, therefore, estimate the company’s earnings to grow at an 11.5% CAGR during FY2022-FY2025E.

