    Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 563: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 563 in its research report dated January 12, 2023.

    January 13, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    Strong volume growth in the recently launched key products and new products to be launched in the US in Q3FY2023E should lead to equally strong growth in the US market for the upcoming quarters. The company’s India market is also expected to grow at a strong pace with market share gains in key therapies. Strong ramp-up in its key products’ share in the US and India is likely to enhance its adjusted EBITDA margin, as it indicates a healthy product mix.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Zydus Lifesciences to Buy and increase the stock’s PT to Rs. 563 (vs. earlier Rs. 440), as we foresee decent margin expansion and, therefore, estimate the company’s earnings to grow at an 11.5% CAGR during FY2022-FY2025E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 13, 2023 11:36 am