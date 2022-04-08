Buy Zydus Lifesciences: target of Rs 480: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences’ US business has a healthy growth outlook over the long term supported by a strong pipeline of new products, though in the near term headwinds in the form of slow product / plant approvals and pricing pressures would play dampeners. The growth prospects in India markets are bright backed by a revival in the acute as well as Chronic therapies coupled with likely market share gains in key therapy areas. Growth prospects in the emerging markets are strong as well. Q4FY22 is expected to a quarter of weak performance for Zydus Lifesciences’ reflecting elevated cost pressures.

Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on the stock of Zydus Lifesciences with revised PT of Rs. 480 .

More Info

At 17:30 Zydus Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 369.35, up Rs 0.10, or 0.03 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 372.95 and an intraday low of Rs 348.85.

It was trading with volumes of 105,750 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 75,227 shares, an increase of 40.57 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.08 percent or Rs 0.30 at Rs 369.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 673.70 and 52-week low Rs 331.00 on 12 May, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.18 percent below its 52-week high and 11.59 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 37,811.93 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More