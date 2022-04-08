English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zydus Lifesciences: target of Rs 480: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated April 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 08, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    Zydus Lifesciences’ US business has a healthy growth outlook over the long term supported by a strong pipeline of new products, though in the near term headwinds in the form of slow product / plant approvals and pricing pressures would play dampeners. The growth prospects in India markets are bright backed by a revival in the acute as well as Chronic therapies coupled with likely market share gains in key therapy areas. Growth prospects in the emerging markets are strong as well. Q4FY22 is expected to a quarter of weak performance for Zydus Lifesciences’ reflecting elevated cost pressures.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy recommendation on the stock of Zydus Lifesciences with revised PT of Rs. 480 .

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Zydus Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 369.35, up Rs 0.10, or 0.03 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 372.95 and an intraday low of Rs 348.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 105,750 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 75,227 shares, an increase of 40.57 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.08 percent or Rs 0.30 at Rs 369.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 673.70 and 52-week low Rs 331.00 on 12 May, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 45.18 percent below its 52-week high and 11.59 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 37,811.93 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 05:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.