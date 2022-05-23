Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

CDH reported in line operating performance. Company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches like gRevlimid will help to negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol in US. Further company has initiated cost efficiency programs. It is also working on a robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which will materialize over the next 2–3 years. We expect steady earnings (8% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24E) in near term.



Outlook

Our FY23E and FY24E EPS broadly remains unchanged. Given recent correction in stock price and current valuations of 16x P/E on FY24E look attractive, we upgrade stock to ‘Buy’ from Accumulate with TP of Rs450 based on 20x FY24E earnings .

