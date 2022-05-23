English
    Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 450: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zydus Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    CDH reported in line operating performance. Company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches like gRevlimid will help to negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol in US. Further company has initiated cost efficiency programs. It is also working on a robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which will materialize over the next 2–3 years. We expect steady earnings (8% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24E) in near term.



    Outlook


    Our FY23E and FY24E EPS broadly remains unchanged. Given recent correction in stock price and current valuations of 16x P/E on FY24E look attractive, we upgrade stock to ‘Buy’ from Accumulate with TP of Rs450 based on 20x FY24E earnings .

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
