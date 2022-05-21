Buy Zydus Lifesciences: target of Rs 440: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus reported steady operating performance for Q4FY2022, adjusting for the inventory provisioning related to Covid products and results were ahead of estimates. Zydus’s US business has a healthy growth outlook over the long term, supported by a strong pipeline of new products, though headwinds in the form of slow product/plant approvals and pricing pressures would play dampeners in the near term. Growth prospects in India as well as emerging markets stay bright and management looks to outpace the industry’s growth in India business.



Outlook

We retain our Buy Recommendation on Zydus Lifesciences Limited (Zydus) with a revised PT of Rs. 440.

