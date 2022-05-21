English
    Buy Zydus Lifesciences: target of Rs 440: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    Zydus reported steady operating performance for Q4FY2022, adjusting for the inventory provisioning related to Covid products and results were ahead of estimates. Zydus’s US business has a healthy growth outlook over the long term, supported by a strong pipeline of new products, though headwinds in the form of slow product/plant approvals and pricing pressures would play dampeners in the near term. Growth prospects in India as well as emerging markets stay bright and management looks to outpace the industry’s growth in India business.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy Recommendation on Zydus Lifesciences Limited (Zydus) with a revised PT of Rs. 440.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Broker Research
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
